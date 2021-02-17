MARKET NEWS

Whatever was done, was a sacred duty: Kiran Bedi in her farewell letter

In her farewell note, Kiran Bedi thanked those who worked with her closely and diligently to serve the larger public.

Moneycontrol News
February 17, 2021 / 03:15 PM IST
Former IPS officer Dr Kiran Bedi.

Former IPS officer Dr Kiran Bedi, who was removed as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry on February 16, in her farewell note, thanked those who worked with her closely and diligently to serve the larger public.

"Whatever was done, was a sacred duty, fulfilling my constitutional and moral responsibilities," she said.

The former IPS officer, who was appointed to the post in May 2016, also added that Puducherry has a bright future ahead of it and that now, it is in the hands of the people.

"Wishing for a prosperous Puducherry," Bedi said.

Notably, the Puducherry government and Kiran Bedi had been at loggerheads for long with the former even writing to President Ram Nath Kovind, seeking her removal from the post.

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has alleged on multiple occasions that the former L-G of the Union territory tried to obstruct smooth administration by impeding the implementation of government decisions.
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Kiran Bedi #Puducherry
first published: Feb 17, 2021 03:15 pm

