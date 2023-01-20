 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What to watch for after India’s population overtakes China

Bloomberg
Jan 20, 2023 / 06:47 AM IST

India, with its predominantly young population, is on course to being the fastest-growing major economy in the coming years, while an aging China is expected to see slower growth after years of rapid expansion.

As India overtakes China as the world’s most-populous nation, an array of demographic issues such as birth rates and labor markets are emerging as key themes to watch out for in the two Asian powerhouses.

Here are five charts to show why demographics matter in this historic shift:

China, whose strict one-child policy until 2016 kept birth rates in check, will see its working-age population shrink over the century as people grow older and eventually make up more than 40% of its population. This compares to India where people aged 65 years and above will account for less than a third of the total 2.3 billion people projected by 2100.