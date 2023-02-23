 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

What to watch as India hosts G-20 finance, Central Bank chiefs

Bloomberg
Feb 23, 2023 / 06:34 AM IST

Group of 20 officials are meeting in India’s technology hub Bengaluru as consumer prices in most countries are still uncomfortably high and the war in Europe grinds on.

(Image: News18 Creative)

The world’s most powerful finance ministers and central bank chiefs are gathering this week, with the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — and its impacts on the global economy — looming over an agenda focused on the risks of debt distress and fighting inflation.

Group of 20 officials are meeting in India’s technology hub Bengaluru as consumer prices in most countries are still uncomfortably high and the war in Europe grinds on. China’s post-Covid reopening stands out as a bright spot for the global economic outlook, while some hard conversations are expected over Beijing’s emergence as the biggest creditor to emerging markets and its role in long-sought debt restructurings.

Splits over how to respond to Russia’s war in Ukraine has meant many G-20 finance chief meetings over the past year ended without an official communiqué, the traditional consensus statement, although last year’s host Indonesia was able to wrangle an agreement in November to cap off the final leaders meeting. Officials in India this week are going so far as trying to avoid using the word “war” in any joint statement, seeking to avoid letting the conflict overshadow other issues.

Here are the other main issues to watch:

Debt Management
Tense discussions around whether and how to offer debt relief to several markets in distress will headline the agenda, with risk of a “lost decade” rising for some nations as talks drag on.