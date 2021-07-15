What the Ministry of Cooperation holds for co-operatives in India

Even during the bank mergers, employees of PSBs were impacted as the exercise hampered the career prospects of some employees.

Coming events often cast their shadows before them. Ipso facto, creation of a Ministry of Cooperation at the Centre shouldn’t surprise anyone.

That home minister Amit Shah is given the additional charge of the newly-created Ministry of Co-operation provides a clue or two to the puzzle surrounding it or to the significance of the action. The 2019 PMC (Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank) scam had indeed triggered quite an action from fiscal and monetary mandarins.

The moratorium on PMC by the Reserve Bank of India was followed by an Ordinance by the Government of India, which brought the urban and multi-state co-operative banks under the ambit of RBI. Parliament subsequently gave assent to the Ordinance.

Co-operative banks hitherto were under the dual control of the RBI and Registrar of Co-operative Societies. This often resulted in regulatory and supervisory lapses at many of these banks.

Regulation or lack of it

And, the banking regulators had no powers to come up with any enforceable scheme of reconstruction of a co-operative bank. That has now changed with these coming under the RBI control. The banking regulator is now fully empowered to regulate urban and multi-state co-operative banks on the lines of commercial banks.

It is against these backdrops that the Centre announced the creation of a Ministry of Co-operation on July 5. The government said the ministry “will provide a separate administrative, legal and policy framework for strengthening the co-operative movement in the country and do much to streamline the processes for ease of doing business and enable development of Multi-State Co-operative Banks (MSCBs)”.

These MSCBs have already been brought under the purview of RBI. It is no secret that politics and co-operatives have strong linkages.

By bringing them under the ambit of RBI, this nexus is sought to be cut. Co-operatives have been a source of enormous political clout in states such as Maharashtra, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, among others.

States and the centre

The creation of Ministry of Co-operation has set tongues wagging. Surely, this is going to be an extremely touchy issue and will see sparks fly all around in the coming days.

Is the Modi government straying into the domain of the States? The GST (goods and services tax) has indeed largely reduced the elbow room for states to tax.

The Covid-hit nation has already heard murmurs from many states on how they are at a disadvantage. These murmurs are getting shriller by the day. The ugly vaccine row eventually has seen the states ceding more to the Centre on a subject (health) which is falling under their domain.

Is it an effort to de-politicise the co-operatives? Or, is politicisation taking a different format now? Well, the debate will continue.