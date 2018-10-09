What steps have been taken to improve conditions of hospitals, Allahabad HC asks UP govt

The Allahabad High Court directed chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh to file a report by October 30 stating steps taken to improve conditions of government hospitals and medical facilities in the state as per its earlier direction.

The bench comprising Chief Justice DB Bhosale and Justice Yashwant Varma passed the order on a Public Interest Litigation filed by Sneh Lata Singh and several others alleging pathetic condition in government hospitals in the state.

Earlier, another bench of the High Court had passed several directions to improve conditions of government hospitals. The court had directed the authorities to fill up vacancies of medical, paramedical and other attending staff in government hospitals in the state.

The court had also directed for audit of state medical colleges through Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG).

It had directed the Director General, Vigilance, UP to constitute special teams to find out medical officers of state government, who are engaged in private practice or running hospitals, nursing homes etc. and to also register FIR against them.

The court has fixed October 30 as the next date of hearing.