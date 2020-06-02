App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 04:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

What is your opinion on China? Take part in this poll

With Ladakh becoming a festering point in India-China relations and strong anti-Chinese sentiment seen across social media platforms, a poll commissioned by News18 network seeks to understand the point of view of a common citizen with respect to China.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The deadly coronavirus, which reportedly originated from China, has put the country's reputation under severe scrutiny and the recent transgressions at the border has further fuelled public sentiment against it.

The poll covers questions ranging from Chinese investments to India's stance on US-China standoff. 

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 04:15 pm

tags #India-China #News18 poll

