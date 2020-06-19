App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 03:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

What is your opinion of China after the standoff in Galwan? Take this poll

The latest standoff between the two countries, in which 20 Indian troops were killed, is bound to have a negative effect on India's future engagements with China in the fields of trade, commerce, arts and culture.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

At a time when negative sentiments against China were already on the rise due to its role in the coronavirus outbreak, the flashpoint between the Indian and Chinese armed forces at the Galwan valley has further dented the relations between the two countries.

The latest standoff between the two countries, in which 20 Indian troops were killed, is bound to have a negative effect on India's future engagements with China in the fields of trade, commerce, arts and culture.

As the recent events have evoked strong reactions from citizens, a poll commissioned by News18 seeks to understand the views of a common citizen with respect to Chinese goods, ties with the country and how we should engage with them in future.

Also Read | An aggressive China believes its time has come

Prior to the border skirmish, a poll by News18 showed that 83 percent of respondents do not have a very favourable opinion about China.

Track this blog for the latest updates on the India-China border tension

Follow our coverage of the India-China flashpoint here

First Published on Jun 19, 2020 03:30 pm

tags #India #India China border news #India-China #News18 Public Sentimeter

