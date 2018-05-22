What is VIKALP scheme of Indian Railways?

A scheme called VIKALP has been introduced by the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to provide berths to wait-listed passengers of all train types and classes in alternate trains, according to a report in The Indian Express.

Travellers who have been put on the waiting list, irrespective of booking quota or concessions, can choose maximum five trains under this scheme. It does not confirm a berth, since it depends on the availability of seats in the given train.

The boarding and termination stations might change under this scheme according to the alternate train and passengers must be prepared; the trains could leave or arrive at different times than they expect.

There is no refund or extra fare charged for these changed trains, including Tatkal prices. Either all passengers of a PNR opting for this scheme will be transferred to alternate trains in the same class or none of them.

Once confirmed in an alternate train, the cancellation charges apply as per usual rules. A person can be transferred to any train available within the 12-hour window. Train list once selected under VIKALP can be changed or updated only once.

The passengers once provided a berth in an alternate train will be treated as normal passengers and will be eligible for upgradation. The wait-listed passengers of the original train shall not be allowed to board it if already given alternate accommodation.