What is their motive: Rijiju on those moving SC against blocking of BBC documentary

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday hit out at those who have challenged in the Supreme Court the Centre's decision to block a BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots, saying this is how they "waste" the top court's precious time.

He was responding on Twitter to news reports that veteran journalist N Ram, activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan and others have moved the Supreme Court challenging the Centre's decision to block "India: The Modi Question".

Rijiju said, "This is how they waste the precious time of Hon'ble Supreme Court where thousands of common citizens are waiting and seeking dates for justice." Later in the night, Rijiju took to Twitter again to target the petitioners.

"For how long false propaganda can sustain? The matter is settled & set aside by the highest court of India," he said. "What is the motive of these kind of people? What is their objective? Is Supreme Court of India supreme or BBC? India has moved much beyond this colonial mindset," he wrote.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Monday took note of the submissions of lawyer M L Sharma and senior advocate C U Singh, appearing for N Ram and Bhushan, seeking urgent listing of their separate PILs on the issue. On January 21, the Centre issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the controversial BBC documentary.

