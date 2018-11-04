App
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2018 08:19 AM IST | Source: PTI

What is the basis of Congress-TDP 'grand alliance', asks TRS

The TRS has been attacking the 'unholy alliance' between Congress and TDP, saying the TDP was formed by late N T Rama Rao on an anti-Congress plank

Attacking the proposed "grand alliance" of Congress, TDP and other parties for the December 7 assembly polls in Telangana, TRS leader and minister in the caretaker government KT Rama Rao on Saturday said the alliance partners should specify on what basis they had come together.

The proposed grand alliance comprises Congress, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Communist Party of India (CPI) and Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS), which is a partner in it.

Though the alliance partners have had several rounds of discussions on seat-sharing and other issues, they have not reached a final agreement.

"There is no answer when asked what is the criteria for the alliance between Congress and TDP," he said, addressing a gathering at the TRS office.

TRS had allied with Congress in 2004 and TDP in 2009 after the two parties adopted a pro-Telangana stance, Rama Rao, son of TRS president and Caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said.

Claiming that it was TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu, who calls the shots in the alliance, he alleged that irrigation projects in Telangana would suffer if the alliance came to power, as Naidu had opposed them in his capacity as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister.

The TRS has been attacking the 'unholy alliance' between Congress and TDP, saying the TDP was formed by late N T Rama Rao on an anti-Congress plank.

State Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy earlier said the TRS should speak about its performance in the last four years, instead of attacking the alliance between Congress and TDP.

First Published on Nov 4, 2018 07:52 am

tags #assembly elections 2018 #Congress #India #Politics #TDP #Telangana Assembly Polls 2018 #TRS

