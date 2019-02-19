Pulwama terror attack: What is the surrender and rehabilitation policy in Jammu and Kashmir?

Five days after the Pulwama terrorist attack, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, Corps Commander Lt Gen KJS Dhillon of the Chinar Corps warned the Kashmiri youth involved in militant activities to either surrender or be killed.

In a joint press conference by IG Kashmir SP Pani and IG CRPF Zulfiqar Hasan on February 19, Dhillon requested mothers of Kashmir to ask their sons to surrender and get back.

While requesting the parents to bring their children out of militancy, he said those men will get benefits of the surrender and rehabilitation policy.

What is the surrender policy?

The surrender policy aims at motivating youngsters who joined terrorism to shun arms and return to the mainstream. In Jammu and Kashmir, the policy promises amnesty from prosecution for local militants who shun the path of militancy.

Overview of surrender policies in Jammu and Kashmir

The surrender policy was introduced in the Valley on Independence Day in 1995, mentioned a report by The Wire. The policy was seen as a replica of the policies introduced earlier for Naxalites.

The policy promised a one-time fixed deposit of Rs 1.5 lakh, a monthly stipend of Rs 1,800 and some vocational training.

The policy, however, could not reportedly deliver on its promises. The incentives remained undelivered and the training suffered due to “poor facilities and lackadaisical funding”.

In 2004, a new Rehabilitation Policy was approved and adopted. The policy, applicable on “known militants who surrender with weapons” and “hardcore militants even without weapons”, promised a one-time fixed deposit of Rs 1.5 lakh, a monthly stipend of Rs 2,000 and vocational training for self-employment.

In 2010, another surrender policy emerged for rehabilitation of those Kashmiris who had gone to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir for training between 1989 and 2009. The policy identified four routes for the return — JCP Wagah, Attari; Salamabad; Chakan-da-bagh crossings on the Line of Control; or Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi.

The policy led to the return of militants from Pakistan but they adopted the Nepal route. This let them get denial in access to the “official” surrender policy.

In January 2018, the Centre has asked the Jammu and Kashmir government to formulate a new surrender and rehabilitation policy, after certain stone-pelting cases by local youth were reported.

The police was asked to be framed in such a manner that it will provide the youth with economic rehabilitation and suitable training to run their own business, enabling them to return to the mainstream and lead a dignified life.

In February 2019, a few days ahead of the dastardly attack in Pulwama, K Vijay Kumar, advisor to Jammu and Kashmir governor, said the surrender-cum-rehabilitation policy for militants was under review.

“The surrender policy has already been there in various formats and the Governor has advised us to have a look at the policy and put up a draft. He will take a look and consult the Centre. It will be looked at with all seriousness,” Kumar added.