What is Mission Shakti - Yogi Adityanath’s programme for women empowerment?

Moneycontrol News
September 06, 2021 / 11:59 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File image)


The 'Mission Shakti' is the Uttar Pradesh government's flagship programme which is aimed at promoting the security, dignity and empowerment of women.

The third phase of 'Mission Shakti' was launched by the Uttar Pradesh government in the presence of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The first phase was launched in October 2020.

Under this scheme, the Uttar Pradesh government transferred Rs 30.12 crore Kanya Sumangla Yojana money into the accounts of 1.55 lakh (155,000) girls, the new beneficiaries of the scheme.

The third phase of the programme will end on December 31.

The main schemes that are scheduled to be implemented in this phases are the launch of Mission Shakti Kaksha (classrooms) at all the 59,000 gram panchayat bhawans (village panchayat buildings), formation of one lakh women self-help groups, linking of 1.73 lakh new beneficiaries to the destitute women pension scheme, safe city project at the divisional headquarters and Gautam Buddh Nagar, posting of women police personnel as beat police officers, construction of pink toilets (for women) in 1,286 police stations, special recruitment for women battalions of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) to 2,982 posts, deployment of women sub-inspectors in urban areas, setting up of creches in all police lines and construction of health clubs in women’s colleges.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Yogi
first published: Sep 6, 2021 11:59 am

