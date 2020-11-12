PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 01:10 PM IST

What is Mission Rozgar? Check details of UP government's employment programme

Mission Rozgar is an employment programme by the Yogi Adityanath-led government in UP to give jobs to at least 50 lakh youth in the public and private sectors.

Moneycontrol News
The Uttar Pradesh government is set to launch ‘Mission Rozgar’ – an employment programme -- after Diwali. The project aims to provide jobs to over 50 lakh youth before March 2021.

What is Mission Rozgar?

Mission Rozgar is an employment programme by the Yogi Adityanath-led government in UP to give jobs to at least 50 lakh youth in the public and private sectors.

Under the mission, the youth will get a chance to apply for jobs in government departments as well as the private sector by March 2021.

How Mission Rozgar will provide jobs?

The UP government has planned to create a help desk in every department, which will inform the youth about employment programmes at government departments, he said. A database of employment will be prepared in the state. In this regard, an app and a web portal is also being developed by the Directorate of Training and Employment. Data related to employment will be updated every fortnight on the portal.

Who will run the programme?

The entire campaign will be conducted through the infrastructure and industrial development commissioner (IIDC) while a high-level committee headed by the chief secretary will monitor it.

The directorate of training and employment in collaboration with the private sector will organise employment fairs.

In every district, a committee will be set up under the chairmanship of the district magistrate, who will prepare an action plan at the district-level for jobs.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Nov 12, 2020 01:10 pm

#Current Affairs #India #jobs #Uttar Pradesh #Yogi Adityanath

