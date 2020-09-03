What is Mission Karmayogi, government's new programme for an 'ideal' civil servant?

The Union Cabinet on September 2 approved 'Mission Karmayogi', a skill-building programme for civil servants across the country.

The reforms programme is expected to cost Rs 510 crore over the next five years.

The government said during its briefing on September 2 that Mission Karmayogi could emerge as the largest civil services competency programme in the world, in terms of depth and spread.

What is Mission Karmayogi?

Mission Karmayogi, or the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building, is, in the words of Minister of State in Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Jitendra Singh, an "endeavour to reincarnate a government servant as an ideal karmayogi to serve the nation, by enabling him to be creative, to be constructive, to be proactive, and technically empowered".

The six pillars of the programme will be Policy Framework, Institutional Framework, Competency Framework, Digital Learning Framework iGOT-Karmayogi, The electronic Human Resource Management System, and the Monitoring and Evaluation Framework.

The government said the programme establishes democratisation of learning to cover all categories. It will look to shift from rule-based to role-based learning. This emphasizes the role of "On-site learning" in implementing "Off-site learning".

Union minister Prakash Javadekar said civil servants, under Mission Karmayogi, will get to improve their performances.

"Mission Karmayogi aims to prepare Indian civil servants for the future by making them more creative, constructive, imaginative, innovative, proactive, professional, progressive, energetic, enabling, transparent and technology-enabled," Javadekar said.

How does Mission Karmayogi work?

The government said it will set up iGOT Karmayogi platform, which will be completely Indian and give access to learning content from across the world. This, the government said, is aimed at having access to content across the world, while staying firmly grounded in our own roots.

iGOT Karmayogi will be a launchpad for the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building, which will be governed by the Prime Minister's Human Resources Council. This council will include chief ministers, Union cabinet ministers and other experts, according to reports.

Moreover, the government will also set up a special purpose vehicle (SPV), which will manage digital resources and create a market place for content that will be available to all government employees.

A brief history of the Modi government's reforms for an 'ideal' civil servant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Mission Karmayogi "will radically improve the human resource management practices in the government", and "will use scale and state of the art infrastructure to augment the capacity of Civil Servants".

This is one of the many reforms that the government has introduced in the country's civil services system.

During its first term, the Modi government had introduced the 360 degree appraisal format and the biometric attendance in government offices, among others. These and other changes had, according to reports, been a cause for debate within the civil services fraternity.

In the second term, the Modi government had introduced the lateral entry of domain experts, while also forcing retirements of those bureaucrats facing charges of corruption, sexual harassment and fraud, causing a churn within the civil services establishment, according to reports.