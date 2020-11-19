What is Jal Pratigya Diwas? Why is it important and who's going to be a part of it?

From the very beginning, Mission Paani has been a people’s movement. While it has also become a platform for institutional efforts to conserve water and promote hygiene, it’s clear the ultimate objective – a day when every Indian citizen has access to clean water and total hygiene – can only be achieved through a shift in individual behaviour.

For the values that Mission Paani champions to become a paradigm, it requires an occasion and an event for citizens everywhere to affirm their commitment to the cause. And thus, Jal Pratigya Diwas came into being as a date when we codify our concerns and responsibilities into a solemn pledge, to live a life that prioritizes water and hygiene.

Jal Pratigya Diwas will be celebrated on World Toilet Day on November 19. It’s only appropriate, since the day will be a high watermark in our national campaign for sanitation and water conservation.

The Jal Pratigya Diwas event itself will have the Honourable Vice President of India, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, Minister for Jal Shakti, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in attendance, showcasing the relevance of Mission Paani’s sacred cause. They, along with Chief Ministers of various states, will lay out the administrative structures in place to achieve the goals of sanitation and water conservation in India.

Joining these high placed functionaries will be a host of luminaries who will add their moral weight to the call for better hygiene and water conservation. Among them will be Mr. Al Gore, former Vice President of the United States and an award-winning Environmentalist, Jack Sim, founder of the World Toilet Organization and Akshay Kumar, Actor and Mission Paani’s campaign ambassador.

Apart from sharing their thoughts and ideas, they will also witness the launch of a stirring Mission Paani anthem, composed by AR Rahman and penned by Prasoon Joshi, who will also grace the occasion.

These special features would set the context for the grand purpose of Harpic – News18 Mission Paani’s Jal Pratigya Diwas, which is to administer the Jal Pratigya to would-be Water Warriors across the country. School students, teachers and many other Indians from across the country will join the proceedings remotely and in person, to solemnly pledge to a life of mindful hygiene and judicious water use. Everybody in attendance will join in taking this solemn oath, creating a first-of-its-kind moment of national affirmation.

And while we chart a course to a healthier future, replete with hygiene and abundant clean water, on Jal Pratigya Diwas we will also bring forth the stories of Citizen Water Warriors who have gone out of their way for the cause of water conservation and ensured clean water access and sanitation for many others.

You too can be part of this historic occasion and contribute to the mission of clean water and hygiene. Catch it LIVE on News18.com and across our social channels on Facebook and twitter on 19th Nov starting 11:30 am.