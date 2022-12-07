 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explains: What is DigiYatra, how your face can be the boarding pass and where to sign up for it

Aparna Banerjea
Dec 07, 2022 / 05:32 PM IST

DigiYatra is aimed at making the flight boarding process significantly faster and more seamless for passengers

Representative Image

A week ago, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia launched DigiYatra service, a facial recognition technology-based system to provide a hassle-free travel experience to air travellers. This new digital initiative will allow entry of air passengers to travel without an identification card.

While launching the service, Scindia highlighted how the platform will help in saving time spent on airport entry, security check and boarding.

DigiYatra is aimed at making the flight boarding process significantly faster and more seamless for passengers. The reason: Your face would act as the document, like ID proof, vaccine proof and also as your boarding pass.

Here is a lowdown on how DigiYatra works, how to download and what you need to know:

What is DigiYatra service?