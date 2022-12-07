MC Explains: What is DigiYatra, how your face can be the boarding pass and where to sign up for it

A week ago, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia launched DigiYatra service, a facial recognition technology-based system to provide a hassle-free travel experience to air travellers. This new digital initiative will allow entry of air passengers to travel without an identification card.

While launching the service, Scindia highlighted how the platform will help in saving time spent on airport entry, security check and boarding.

DigiYatra is aimed at making the flight boarding process significantly faster and more seamless for passengers. The reason: Your face would act as the document, like ID proof, vaccine proof and also as your boarding pass.

Here is a lowdown on how DigiYatra works, how to download and what you need to know:

What is DigiYatra service?

DigiYatra is a facial recognition technology or FRT system that enables entry for passengers without any identification card. With this, passenger data will be processed automatically based on facial recognition at various checkpoints at the airport, including entry, security check-in and boarding gate.

To use the facility while taking a domestic flight, a passenger must register their information on the DigiYatra app using Aadhaar-based validation and a self-image capture in order to use the service.

The new digital service is also available for both Android and iOS users.

DigiYatra service: How to register and enrol?

In order to register for the paperless service, a passenger must register their information on the DigiYatra app using Aadhaar-based validation and a selfie.

You can create Digi Yatra ID in a central system by providing your name, email ID, mobile number and details of identity (Voter Id, driving licence, Aadhaar etc)

Here's how you can register on DigiYatra app:

1. Download the DigiYatra app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your Android or iOS smartphone, respectively.

2 . Tap on the "Get Started" button.

3 . Enter your mobile phone number.

4. Hit the Register button.

5. After that, validate your phone number by entering the OTP you received.

6. Then, tap on the "Wallet" option available at the bottom of your screen.

7. Tap on the Identity credential option.

8. Agree to the terms and conditions, and hit the OK button.

9. Upload your identity documents, such as Voter Id, Driving Licence, Aadhaar etc. You can also use your DigiLocker account to upload your identity documents.

10. Once uploaded, your DigiYatra ID will be generated.

DigiYatra service: How to use at airport entry

First and foremost, a passenger will be able to quote the DigiYatra ID while booking the ticket. Passenger data, including Digi Yatra ID, will be passed on to the departure airport by the airlines.

Please note: on first travel, the passenger has to go to the registration kiosk at the airport for validating the ID. In the case of Aadhaar, the verification will be online, but in the case of other verification IDs, CISF will manually verify, the government said in its official portal.

Here's how DigiYatra ID will work at the airport:

1. The passenger will need to present the ticket or boarding pass (both digital and physical will work) when it is required at the entry point.

2. The e-ticket or boarding pass will be scanned.

3. The system will verify the passenger information and flight information after scanning the barcode or QR code.

4. Then, DigiYatra ID will use face recognition to verify the identity.

5. Once successfully verified, the e-gate will open

6. Also, your Face ID and ticket PNR are combined into a single token that will be used for the duration of your stay there.

7. Passengers will be able to enter the security area and board the aircraft using an e-gate that uses facial recognition technology.

DigiYatra service benefits:

The government also listed the various benefits of DigitYatra service. They are:

1. Passengers need not show boarding pass or ID at multiple checkpoints.

2. Minimum human intervention. Less queuing time.

3. The security is enhanced as the system will map the passenger with the PNR. Only bona fide passengers will be allowed entry at every checkpoint.

4. Airport operators will have real-time information on passenger load and resource planning becomes better.

5. Airlines will be benefitted by knowing the passenger position in the airport.

6. Airport throughput will be enhanced.

Where is DigiYatra service available currently?

The DigiYatra service is currently available only for domestic flight passengers at Delhi, Bangalore and Varanasi airports.

Four more airports — Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, and Vijayawada-- will offer the facility by March 2023 and will be implemented across the country in a phased manner.

Is DigitYatra service safe?

As per the government, the DigiYatra Mobile App is safe as the passenger's biometric details are stored on the passenger's smartphone itself and will not be shared with anyone. Using DigiYatra is purely voluntary, and the normal non-biometric process shall continue to function.