What is Black Box? Check why it is critical in CDS Bipin Rawat chopper crash probe

General Bipin Rawat was appointed as India's first Chief of Defence Staff in December 2019 (File image)

The Flight Data Recorder - popularly known as Black Box - of the ill-fated Indian Air Force helicopter that crashed in Coonoor on December 8 has been recovered by defence officials. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others were killed in the incident.



The Black Box was retrieved by army officials on December 9 at around 10 am after they expanded the search area from 300 metres to 1 km from the accident spot.

Here is why the aircraft's Black Box hold clues to events that led to the tragedy:

Black Boxes are not actually black but high-visibility orange. They aim to preserve clues from cockpit sound and data to help analyse and prevent future accidents.

The Black Box holds crucial data on the chain of events that led to the tragedy on the hills when 63-year old Rawat and 11 others were killed when the Mi-17VH helicopter they were travelling in crashed and went up in flames, leaving only one survivor.

It weighs about 10 pounds (4.5 kilos) and contains four main parts:> A chassis or interface designed to fix the device and facilitate recording and playback> An underwater locator beacon> The core housing or ‘Crash Survivable Memory Unit’ made of stainless steel or titanium

> Inside there, the precious finger-nail sized recording chips on circuit boards.

There are two recorders: a Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) for pilot voices or cockpit sounds and a Flight Data Recorder (FDR).

Black Boxes have an underwater locator beacon that starts emitting a pulse if its sensor touches water. They can only be detected if the box is underwater.

If a crash happens on land, searchers have to depend on its bright orange colour that acts as a visual beacon.

Technicians peel away protective material and carefully clean connections to make sure they do not accidentally erase data. The audio or data file must be downloaded and copied.

The data is then decoded from raw files before being turned into graphs.

Investigators sometimes use “spectral analysis” - a way of examining sounds that allows scientists to pick out barely audible alarms or the first fleeting crack of an explosion.

Depending on the type of crash and damage to the box, investigators can get a very basic idea in days or even hours.

Interim reports are published after a month but are often sparse. Deeper investigations take a year or more to complete.

