What are the anti-Sterlite protests? An agitation started over pollution concerns in Thoothukudi

The anti-Sterlite protests claimed one more life on Wednesday and left several injured, a day after at least 10 people were reportedly killed in police action, in Thoothukudi (erstwhile Tuticorin).

The region has been going through protests for over 100 days now demanding closure of Sterlite Copper, a unit of the Vedanta group, over pollution concerns. The months-long protests turned violent on Tuesday, with agitators fighting pitched battles with police, prompting it to open fire.

What is the anti-Sterlite protest all about?

The protest was started over pollution concerns caused allegedly by the Vedanta group copper plant. It has the capacity to produce 4,00,000-tonne of copper cathode a year.

The protest was reportedly started by locals in February this year, alleging that the pollution generated by the unit contaminated the water bodies in the region and claimed that they were facing severe health problems because of it.

On Tuesday (May 22), about 20,000 people took out a procession towards the district collectorate and the copper plant with the intention of picketing them, demanding for its permanent closure, and resorted to violence, stated a government statement.

Check LIVE updates here

It forced cops to take action, including baton charge and firing, and resulted in deaths of some agitators, said the statements, adding that it was done under “unavoidable circumstances.”

What does Sterlite Copper have to say regarding the protests?

Sterlite Copper has said its factory is currently non-functional and the company is awaiting approval from authorities to resume operations at the site.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the unit expressed sorrow at the loss of lives and appealed to the government to ensure safety of employees, facilities and surrounding communities.

Tamils are being 'killed' as they don't toe RSS line, says Rahul Gandhi

Latest development

The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court stayed the expansion of the plant, amid a continuing agitation against the plant, on Wednesday.

(With inputs from PTI)