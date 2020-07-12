App
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2020 12:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

What happened that China took away India's land during Modi's rule: Rahul asks govt

"What has happened that under Modi ji rule, China took away Mother India's sacred land," he asked in a tweet in Hindi.

PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday again attacked the government over the Ladakh face-off, and asked what happened that China "took away" India's land when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is at the helm. He also tagged a news report quoting a defence expert, alleging that the Government is "misleading" the media on the Chinese disengagement along the LAC and that disengagement at the Galwan Valley is disadvantageous to India.

"What has happened that under Modi ji rule, China took away Mother India's sacred land," he asked in a tweet in Hindi.

Gandhi has been attacking Modi and his government on the standoff in Ladakh and has accused the prime minister of "surrendering" India's land to China.

The Indian and Chinese armies are locked in a bitter standoff in multiple locations in eastern Ladakh for the last eight weeks. The tension escalated manifold after the Galwan Valley clashes on June 15 in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed.
First Published on Jul 12, 2020 12:11 pm

