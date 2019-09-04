What does PM Modi's visit to Russia's far-east entail for India?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on September 4, visited Russia’s far-east city of Vladivostok, a first by an Indian head of state, and later visited the Zvezda Ship Complex, The Times of India has reported.

PM Modi is in Russia to participate in the Eastern Economic Forum and hold bilateral talks with Russian Premier Vladimir Putin.

For a long time, the focus of Russian economic and political developments was the nation’s western side, bordering Europe and home to cities like Moscow and St Petersburg. However, with the stagnation of the European economy, Putin has increased his focus on the far-east.

The Far Eastern Federal District is twice the size of India but has a population of merely 8 million. It is rich in resources, yet remains vastly underdeveloped. In order to avoid overdependence on Beijing, Putin is keen to bring investors other than China into its pacific region.

What has India to gain?

The resource-rich far-east region provides ample opportunities to an energy-hungry India. In return, India could provide Russia with the much-needed labour for developmental projects in the sparsely populated region. Both the countries are looking at opportunities to explore hydrocarbons in the Russian Far-East as well as the continental self in the Arctic.

Besides, by investing in the far-east Indian firms get access to a market where they do not have to compete with the Western firms.

The focus on the far-east is also a Moscow’s attempt at consolidating its clout in the pacific region, with the bigger picture being Asia-Pacific security.

“India is a strong power in the Indian Ocean with a serious interest in the Pacific Ocean, Russia is a strong pacific power with an interest in the Indian Ocean,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told the newspaper.

Bilateral ties between New Delhi and Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin and PM Modi are expected to sign deals on defence, trade, energy and industrial cooperation. Both the countries, with bilateral trade amounting $11 billion, are likely to focus on defence and economic matters.

In 2015, Russia and India had signed a deal worth $1 billion to jointly make Kamov Ka-226 military helicopters under the ‘Make in India’ initiative. However, the agreement has been pushed back repeatedly.

In March this year, New Delhi launched a joint venture with Moscow to manufacture AK-203 assault rifles. Both these agreements are expected to get a boost in the ongoing talks.

In addition, Modi and Putin are to discuss a proposal to establish a free trade zone between India and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), which comprises of five nations – Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia and Belarus.

The Kashmir issue and the consequent tensions with Pakistan may also be brought up at the forum, even though Russia had made its stance clear, calling Kashmir an “internal matter” of India.

The Eastern Economic Forum

The three-day Eastern Economic Forum beginning September 4 will see participation from several other countries including China, South Korea, North Korea, Indonesia and Singapore.

The forum entails over 70 business events, which will focus on ways to expand international cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as development of Russia’s far-east.

Rs 599 for first year

PM Modi will be the Chief Guest at the forum.