What does Ahmed Patel’s appointment as treasurer of Congress mean?

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday appointed Ahmed Patel, the former political secretary of Sonia Gandhi, as the treasurer of the party. He will replace Motilal Vora, who was appointed the general secretary of the administration.

Lok Sabha elections are less than a year away and major state elections are later this year. The Congress party needed someone experienced and well-networked to take up the important task of raising funds and putting them to good use.

The party has been experiencing a severe cash crunch and hence, Rahul entrusted Patel with this responsibility. About two decades ago, Patel was the treasurer, before becoming Sonia Gandhi’s political secretary and was said to be an expert at it.

Patel cultivated a set of sources on the inside of the party and the outside while he was an aide to Sonia. He was the link between the party and the government when the UPA was in power between 2004 and 2014. His friendships reportedly exist among lower rank workers as well as corporate giants.

Sources in the party told Scroll that Patel had been helping Vora in raising funds for many years. “He was functioning as de facto treasurer but it has been made official,” a Congress official said.

Another official laughingly said that if Patel has been made treasurer, "this only means we are broke".

Congress’ cash crunch

The bad time for the party’s accounts started with the run-up to the 2014 elections. When the corporates and other donors realised that Congress would be losing, they quickly switched sides and went to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) instead.

The party has been suffering since. After Lok Sabha, Congress lost elections in Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Haryana which only reduced the number of donors for the party. As Congress went out of power in many states, funds coming from the state governments also shrank.

Congress is only in power in Punjab, Mizoram and the Union Territory of Puducherry. Therefore, it is important for the party to raise funds through its influential leaders like Kamal Nath and Niranjan Patnaik.

What is Patel inheriting?

Congress has been practising austerity measures by asking party members to contribute more to the party fund. Three years ago, outgoing treasurer Vora floated these measures but it has done little. Patel is getting a virtually-bankrupt party, and he may not be able to go to corporates for help.

One reason for that could be that the Congress has been trying to build an anti-BJP coalition, but it is still not seen as an alternative to BJP. Therefore, corporates may not be inclined towards donating.

Another glaring reason is that the Congress has been incessantly attacking corporates in the past four years. By calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government a ‘suit-boot ki sarkar’ (a government for the corporates), Rahul has essentially put himself in an anti-corporate position.

With these details in the background, Patel will need to do more than just persuade industries to help the Congress with funds.