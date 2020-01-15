App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2020 09:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

What cereals you eat? Do you drink packaged water? Govt to collect data from people

The data, the officials said, would help in providing the benefits of different government schemes to the intended beneficiaries.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

What cereals you eat? Do you drink packaged water? These are part of a series of questions to be asked by census officers to gather information from every household during the houselisting and housing census exercise scheduled from April 1 to September 30, Home Ministry officials said on January 15.

The data will be collected on the "main cereal consumed in the household", the "main source of drinking water" -- whether it is packaged or bottled, "access to internet" and "television" -- whether a household is using the free direct-to-home service by Doordarshan, cable or from any other source, among others, they said.

The registrar general and census commissioner has issued a notification mentioning these questions in a form, to be digitally filled by the enumerators, they said.

According to rules, a person may be punished with a fine of up to Rs 1,000 for intentionally giving false answers to the questions or refusing to answer those, the officials said.

First Published on Jan 15, 2020 08:00 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Home Ministry #India

