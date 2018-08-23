App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 06:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Western Railway zones ace punctuality rankings, Central Railway lags

The Mumbai division of Central Railway has been placed at the near-bottom of the list with a punctuality score of 72.23 percent

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Railway Board recently released a list ranking Indian Railways’ divisions on the basis of their punctuality. According to this data, the Bhavnagar division of Western Railway has topped the rankings with 99.35 percent punctuality between August 13 and August 20.

The Mumbai division of Central Railway has been placed at the near-bottom of the list. It has a punctuality score of 72.23 percent. This network has been ranked very poorly as its long-haul trains have reportedly been late.

Its sister network, Mumbai Central, which comes under the Western Railway zone, has secured the sixth position with 95.15 percent, due to the merit of its express train services. The Nagpur and Pune divisions of Central Railway have also found a place in the top 10.

Central Railway’s Mumbai division takes passengers to and from many cities of Maharashtra, north and south India along with eastern parts of the country. A senior official told Financial Express that authorities are making efforts to improve its on-time record but a third of the delay was seen in mail or express trains during the period mentioned above.

This division has seen a 7 percent decline in its punctuality performance in the first half of 2018.

The reason for the delay cited by Central Railway public relations officer Sunil Udasi is that there are three level crossing gates at Diva, Kalwa and Ambivli in the Mumbai suburban section. “These gates are kept open for extended periods. Also, road overbridges have not been developed by the concerned authorities. On-time record of long-distance trains is also affected by clash of timings with suburban train services.”

Udasi added that many infrastructure projects, including foot over bridges and route relay interlocking are going on in the city, which is why train services are conducted in a planned manner. These are the major reasons why the division is seeing one of the worst performances.
First Published on Aug 23, 2018 06:49 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways

