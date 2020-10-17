172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|western-railway-to-run-12-pairs-of-special-trains-during-upcoming-festival-5974751.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2020 09:24 AM IST | Source: PTI

Western Railway to run 12 pairs of special trains during upcoming festival

Of these 12 pairs of special trains, five pairs will run from Bandra Terminus, two pairs each from Indore and Udhna and one pair each from Okha, Porbandar and Gandhidham stations, the WR said in a release on Friday.

The Western Railway (WR) has said that 156 trips of 12 special trains would be operated on various routes during the forthcoming Dussehra and Diwali festivals to clear the extra rush of passengers.

"All the trains will run as special trains on special fare," it said.

They will be run as fully reserved trains.

Booking for these trains will start between October 17 and 22 onwards, the WR said.
First Published on Oct 17, 2020 09:24 am

