App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2020 09:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Western Railway to change train timings to accommodate Tejas Express

The timings of 12 Mumbai-bound and 16 Ahmedabad-bound trains, including four MEMU (Main line EMU) will change by five to 10 minutes at intermediate stations, a WR release stated.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The timetable of several trains on the Western Railway will undergo some changes from January 19 to accommodate Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express, a railway official said here on January 15.

The timings of 12 Mumbai-bound and 16 Ahmedabad-bound trains, including four MEMU (Main line EMU) will change by five to 10 minutes at intermediate stations, a WR release stated.

Close

"Some Western Railway trains on Mumbai-Ahmedabad route have undergone minimal changes in their timings for the operational requirements and convenience of passengers," chief public relations officer of Western Railway Ravinder Bhakar said.

related news

The WR further informed that Ahmedabad-MGR Chennai Central Navjeevan Express and Porbandar-Mumbai Central Saurashtra Express will run with a delay of 25 minutes and 55 minutes respectively from Ahmedabad, but will still reach on their present arrival time.

"Despite minimal changes in timings at few specific intermediate stations, there has been an increase of just five minutes in the journeys of two Mail-Express trains and two MEMU trains," Bhakar said.

All the other affected trains will reach their destinations at their present arrival time, he added.

The Indian Railway will ply Tejas Express, the second private train in the country, operated by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) from January 19.

The railways will conduct an inaugural run between Mumbai-Ahmedabad on January 17.

The train will run six days a week, barring Thursday, and will depart from Ahmedabad at 6.40 am and arrive in Mumbai at 1.10 pm.

From Mumbai Central, it will depart at 3.40 pm and reach Ahmedabad at 9.55 pm.

According to railways, the fully air-conditioned train has features such as sliding doors, personalised reading lights, mobile charging points, attendant call buttons, bio-toilets, automatic entry and exit doors and CCTV cameras.

The first private train Tejas Express is operational on the Delhi-Lucknow route.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 15, 2020 09:32 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways #IRCTC #Western Railway

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.