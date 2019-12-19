App
Last Updated : Dec 19, 2019 09:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Western Railway recovers Rs 93.96 cr from errant travellers

In November alone, the WR recovered Rs 10.59 crore in 2.14 lakh cases of ticketless travel, including those of unbooked luggage, Bhakar said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Indian Railways
Indian Railways

The Western Railway has recovered fines to the tune of Rs 93.96 crore from over 19.19 lakh ticketless travellers in the last eight months, an official said.

The fines recovered from April to November end are 9.46 per cent higher than the amount recorded in the corresponding period last year, chief public relations officer of Western railway Ravinder Bhakar said.

In November alone, the WR recovered Rs 10.59 crore in 2.14 lakh cases of ticketless travel, including those of unbooked luggage, he said.

Moreover, as many as 336 beggars and 363 unauthorised hawkers were apprehended, the official said.

The railway's commercial department also conducted 1,861 checks against touts and anti-social elements between April and November, he added.

First Published on Dec 19, 2019 09:15 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways #Western Railway

