Western Railway hikes platform ticket rates to Rs 50 at major stations to curb festive season rush

Representative image (Image: PTI)

The Western Railway on Saturday said the rate of platform tickets on major stations in the Mumbai division has been increased from Rs 10 to Rs 50 till October 31 to curb overcrowding during the festive season.

As per an official release, the platform ticket rate has been increased at Mumbai Central, Dadar, Borivali, Bandra Terminus, Vapi, Valsad, Udhna and Surat stations in the Mumbai division.

The decision was taken in view of the festive season rush at railway stations and to regulate the number of passengers in railway premises, including platforms and foot overbridges, it stated. On Friday, the Central Railway had announced a hike in the platform ticket rate from Rs 10 to Rs 50 from October 22 to 31, to prevent overcrowding at selected railway stations such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Thane, Kalyan and Panvel stations.