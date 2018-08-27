App
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 08:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Western Railway: Agents of Change at stations to ward off litterbugs

Western Railway (WR) has posted 'agents of change' at 8 stations to ward off litterbugs.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

Western Railway has adopted a unique strategy to maintain cleanliness at stations, toilets, and concourse area, by introducing 'Agents of Change'(CAs).

It is a pilot project being implemented initially at eight key stations, which includes Churchgate, Mumbai Central, Dadar, Bandra Terminus, Andheri, Borivli, Vasai Road and Virar. The initiative was launched on August 15.

The CAs, says a report by The Times of India, are supervisors from the commercial department of Western Railways and they would be taking care of drives like anti-spitting and anti-littering campaigns, educating passengers about fines and action for flouting cleanliness rules and restrict entry of unauthorised people and hawkers on platforms and foot over bridges (FOBs).

Commuters have also been involved in the cleanliness drive. A 24x7 Whatsapp number 90044 99733 has been introduced, whereby, commuters can post pictures of dirty premises inside the railway and unclean Pay & Use toilets of Mumbai suburban stations. Dedicated staff would be handling the complaints round the clock. Besides these measures, there would be regular inspections by station masters, inspectors, and officers.
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 08:16 pm

tags #India #Trending News #Western Railway

