Western Railway adds 150 trains to suburban network, 5 special clone trains to meet demand

Western Railway (WR) will add 150 additional daily special suburban services in Mumbai from September 21, to better facilitate social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement from WR asked passengers to wear masks during travel and said services are being increased from 350 to 500 daily to “maintain social distancing and avoid overcrowding,” Mint reported.

The Ministry of Railways will also run 20 pairs of Clone Special trains from September 21 onwards, till further notice, to meet demand along specific routes, it added. The clone special trains will be fully reserved, run on notified timings and will have Humsafar rakes (where tickets will be charged accordingly).

Of the 20, five will be operated by WR – originating from Ahmedabad-Darbhanga, Ahmedabad-Delhi, Ahmedabad-Pune, Bandra Terminus-Amritsar and Surat-Chhapra.

Bookings for these five routes have begun from September 19 at PRS counters and the IRCTC website, with advance reservation period of 10 days. WR gave details of its clone special trains as follows:

Route 09025/26: Bandra Terminus-Amritsar Weekly Superfast Special (AC 3 tier, sleeper coaches)

> Leaving Bandra Terminus for Amritsar every Monday at 11.15 hours reaching at 16.00 hours the next day.

> Leaving Amritsar for Bandra every Wednesday at 06.20 hours reaching at 11.05 hours the next day.

Route 09065/66: Surat- Chhapra Weekly Superfast Special (AC 3 tier, sleeper coaches)

> Leaving Surat for Chhapra every Monday at 08.30 hours reaching at 14.30 hours the next day.

> Leaving Chhapra for Surat every Wednesday at 08.30 hours reaching at 14.45 hours the next day.

Route 09465/66: Ahmedabad-Darbhanga Weekly Special (AC 3 tier, sleeper coaches)

> Leaving Ahmedabad for Darbhanga very Friday at 20.40 hours reaching at 09.30 hours on Sunday.

> Leaving Darbhanga for Ahmedabad every Monday at 04.00 hours reaching at 16.20 hours the next day.

Route 09415/16: Ahmedabad-Delhi Bi-Weekly Superfast Special (AC 3 tier, sleeper coaches)

> Leaving Ahmedabad for Delhi every Sunday and Wednesday at 17.40 hours reaching at 07.55 hours the next day.

> Leaving Delhi for Ahmedabad every Monday and Thursday at 14.20 hours reaching at 04.35 hours the next day.

Route 09447/48: Ahmedabad-Patna Weekly Superfast Special (AC 3 tier, sleeper coaches)

> Leaving Ahmedabad for Patna every Wednesday at 19.45 hours reaching at 00.30 hours on Friday.

> Leaving Patna for Ahmedabad every Friday at 22.30 hours reaching at 02.05 hours on Sunday.