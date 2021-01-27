Western, Central Railway to start all suburban services in Mumbai from January 29

Mumbai local train (File image: Reuters)

Western Railway (WR) and Central Railway (CR) will begin operating all of their suburban train services in Mumbai from January 29 by increasing the existing 2,781 services to 2,985 services.

The WR has decided to increase the existing 1,201 services to 1,300 services, while the CR will increase the services to 1,685 from the existing 1,580 services on the Mumbai Suburban network with effect from January 29, reported news agency ANI citing the Chief Public Relation Officers (CPRO) of both zones.

The entire suburban train service was put on hold in March 2020 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in July 2020, the services were resumed partially with restrictions.

All passengers are still not allowed to travel by local trains. Only those, who have been permitted by the Ministry of Railways and Government of Maharashtra, are allowed to travel by the local trains in the financial capital. It includes employees working in essential care services, specially-abled and cancer patients. Women passengers and lawyers are allowed to commute in a stipulated time period.



Passengers as permitted by Ministry of Railways & Govt of Maharashtra are ONLY allowed to travel by the suburban trains.

Passengers as permitted by Ministry of Railways & Govt of Maharashtra are ONLY allowed to travel by the suburban trains.

Others are requested not to rush to the Rly stations.

Please adhere all norms, SOPs related to COVID19 during boarding, travel & at destination. — DRM - Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) January 27, 2021

Only permitted passengers are allowed to travel by the suburban trains, said the Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division of Western Railway on Twitter, adding that others are requested not to rush to the railway stations.

Passengers have been advised to adhere to all norms and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) related to COVID-19 during the boarding, travel, and at the destination.