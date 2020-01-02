West Bengal’s tableau proposal for Republic Day parade rejected, 22 of 56 shortlisted

Twenty-two proposals, 16 from states and union territories and six from central ministries -- of the total 56, have been short-listed for the 2020 Republic Day parade, the Defence Ministry said on January 1.

The Ministry had received 32 tableau proposals from states and union territories and 24 from central ministries and departments.

"Out of these, 22 proposals, comprising 16 states/UTs and 6 ministries/departments, have finally been short-listed for participation in the Republic Day Parade 2020 after a series of five meetings," a statement by the ministry said.

West Bengal’s proposal rejected

The proposal sent by the West Bengal government was rejected after an Expert Committee examined it in two rounds of meeting, it said.

"The tableau proposal of the West Bengal government was not taken forward for further consideration by the Expert Committee after deliberations in the second meeting,” the statement said.

"It is pertinent to mention here that the tableau of the Government of West Bengal was short-listed for participation in the Republic Day Parade 2019 as an outcome of the same process," it added.

Reacting to the rejection, Member of Parliament (MP) from West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress, Saugata Roy, told NDTV that it was an “insult” to the state.

As per the procedure, the Defence Ministry invites proposals from all states, union territories, central ministries and departments.

These proposals are then evaluated in a series of meetings of the Expert Committee comprising eminent persons in the fields of art, culture, painting, sculpture, music, architecture, choreography, etc.

The committee examines these proposals on the basis of theme, concept, design and its visual impact before making its recommendations, the statement said.

Due to time constraints, only a limited number of tableau can be short-listed for participation in the parade. "The selection process in vogue, leads to participation of the best tableau in the parade," the statement added.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade this year.