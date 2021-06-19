MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Don't miss the latest webinar on Global Investing with Passive Products on June 22, 11am
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

West Bengal's 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme to include 1.6 crore beneficiaries: Official

The state has already prepared a database of some eligible beneficiaries, which can be readily used to launch the initiative - ''Lakshmir Bhandar'', he said.

PTI
June 19, 2021 / 02:05 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerje a public apology on Twitter

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerje a public apology on Twitter

Around 1.6 crore beneficiaries would be part of a West Bengal government scheme aimed at providing financial assistance to women heads of families, a senior official said on Saturday.

The state has already prepared a database of some eligible beneficiaries, which can be readily used to launch the initiative - ''Lakshmir Bhandar'', he said.

"We will start working towards implementation of the scheme from July 1. An estimation of a total of 1.6 crore beneficiaries has been made," the official said.

Under the programme, the state government has promised to provide Rs 1,000 per month to women heads of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe families, and Rs 500 per month to those belonging to general category.

The state government would incur a cost of Rs 11,000 crore annually to fund the scheme, which was a part of the Trinamool Congress'' election manifesto.

Close

However, the state''s finance department might have to slash allotments for other departments to implement the initiative, the official said.

"We have to arrange for funds from other sources, too, and we have started doing that," another official of the finance department said.

He said there are also plans to introduce some eligibility criteria for women to avail the scheme, including the disclosure of family income.
PTI
TAGS: #'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme #Current Affairs #India #west bengal
first published: Jun 19, 2021 02:05 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | One empire company can inspire a whole ecosystem of companies: Sumon Sadhu

The Private Market Show | One empire company can inspire a whole ecosystem of companies: Sumon Sadhu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.