COVID-19 impact | West Bengal's college to charge Re 1 for admission to any graduation course

In the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic that continues to spread like wildfire in India, a college in West Bengal has decided to charge students only Re 1 for admission, Mumbai Mirror reported.

Rishi Bankim Chandra College in West Bengal's Naihati came forward to provide an economic relief to the students considering the financial difficulties faced by the parents due to the COVID-19 enforced lockdown.

Dr Sanjib Saha, Principal of the college's day section, told the paper, "The fees for online forms will be Rs 60 as usual. However, the admission fees for all the graduation courses will be Re 1. The governing body of the college decided that Re 1 will be the sole admission fee for the students. It has been decided keeping in view the ongoing pandemic and financial crisis associated with it. Many meritorious students may not get admitted if the fees are high this year. Many parents are facing a financial crisis in the ongoing pandemic."

According to the report, there are altogether 2,400 seats in the day section of the college, which is located in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. The college authorities reiterated that admission fees for all departments of the graduation course in the day section will remain at Re 1.

The college admission this year has started late as Class XII Board examinations, including West Bengal Higher Secondary Examination, ISC, and CBSE Class XII Board exams, were postponed due to the lockdown and rising cases of infection in the state.