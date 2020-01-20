West Bengal to pass anti-CAA resolution soon: CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on January 20, said that a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) wouls be passed in the state Assembly soon, CNN News18 has reported.

The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief, who is strongly opposing the amended citizenship law, also said that she would urge other states to pass such a resolution.

The CPI(M) government in Kerala and the Congress government in Punjab have already passed a resolution demanding scrapping of the contentious CAA.

Meanwhile, the Congress government in Rajasthan has reportedly decided to move a resolution in the state Assembly against CAA in the Budget session beginning from January 24.

Maharashtra’s Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is also planning to bring out such a resolution in the state assembly, news agency ANI has reported.

Besides Rajasthan and Maharashtra, states like Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh may also consider bringing in a resolution in the legislative assemblies against the enforcement of the CAA, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel has reportedly said.

Also read | Committed to NRC, will send back 1 crore illegal Bangladeshis living in Bengal: Dilip Ghosh

Amid various states mulling over bringing in resolution against CAA, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman dubbed the move as “unconstitutional” and said that all have the responsibility to ensure a law passed by parliament is enforced.

Speaking at an interactive event in Chennai on the controversial CAA organised by the Chennai Citizens' Forum on January 19, the FM said that the resolutions passed by some state assemblies, including Kerala, against the law was a political statement.

"We can understand that. But saying they will not implement it, then it is against the law. It is unconstitutional to say that... Everybody in this country has the responsibility to implement the law which has been passed in Parliament," she said.