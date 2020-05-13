West Bengal to have 3 categories of COVID-19 red zones, offer relaxations accordingly

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that the red zones in the state will be divided into three categories, and each zone may have separation sets of relaxation during the lockdown.

According to the chief minister, red zones in the state will be further divided into categories A, B and C. Zone A will have no relaxations, zone B will have some relaxations with adherence to social distancing and zone C will comprise areas outside containment zones where essential goods and services will be available, she said.

West Bengal has at least 566 containment zones. Out of them, state capital Kolkata has 326 containment areas, as per a Hindustan Times’ report.

Some areas have been classified as Red Zone, or Hotspot, as they are reporting a large number of COVID-19 cases and/or high growth rate of such cases.

District magistrates, along with senior police personnel, will decide on reopening of shops and availability of services in red zones, the chief minister said, adding that buses and taxis will be allowed to ply only in green zones.

"Editing and dubbing activities for film and television may resume, provided those involved strictly follow safety guidelines. Shooting, however, will not be allowed for now," said the CM.

She further underscored the need for a three-month plan to deal with the situation, saying that an early relief from the COVID-19 crisis is unlikely.

“I have told district magistrates and police superintendents that this situation will continue but we need to focus on relaxations and revival of the economy,” said Banerjee.

(With inputs from PTI)

