English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon. Rs.999/- exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    West Bengal STF arrests active militant of banned Kamtapur Liberation Organisation

    Sudip Bhattacharya, DSP, STF Siliguri told news agency ANI that the person has been identified as Avinash Roy alias Jakey of the Kokrajhat area of Assam.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 25, 2022 / 05:14 PM IST
    West Bengal STF has arrested an active militant from the banned KLO organization (Image: ANI)

    West Bengal STF has arrested an active militant from the banned KLO organization (Image: ANI)

    West Bengal's Special Task Force (STF) has arrested an active militant of the banned Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) from Siliguri on February 25.

    Sudip Bhattacharya, DSP, STF Siliguri told news agency ANI that the person has been identified as Avinash Roy alias Jakey of the Kokrajhat area of Assam.

    Founded in 1990s, KLO is a far-left militant organisation based in Northeast India whose objective is to carve out a separate state from the districts of north Bengal and Assam.

    The KLO was formed to address problems of the Koch Rajbongshi people such as large-scale unemployment, land alienation, perceived neglect of Kamtapuri language, identity, and grievances of economic deprivation.

    However, the government banned the organization in 2014. Last month, a day before Republic Day, Jeevan Singha, the self-styled chief of KLO came up with a video statement on the issue of socio-economic development of the Rajbanshi community, reported The Telegraph.

    Close

    Related stories

    He spoke about how unlike other states, the Koch-Rajbanshis region has been deprived of development for years. According to Singha, Cooch Behar was supposed to be a “C” category state or a Union territory, in accordance with the Merger Treaty of 1949, but got reduced to a district of Bengal.

    In December last year, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that the KLO leadership is interested in peace talks and that his government would reciprocate it.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Kamtapur Liberation Organisation #KLO Organization #West Bengal STF
    first published: Feb 25, 2022 05:14 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.