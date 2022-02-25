West Bengal STF arrests active militant of banned Kamtapur Liberation Organisation

West Bengal STF has arrested an active militant from the banned KLO organization (Image: ANI)

West Bengal's Special Task Force (STF) has arrested an active militant of the banned Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) from Siliguri on February 25.

Sudip Bhattacharya, DSP, STF Siliguri told news agency ANI that the person has been identified as Avinash Roy alias Jakey of the Kokrajhat area of Assam.

Founded in 1990s, KLO is a far-left militant organisation based in Northeast India whose objective is to carve out a separate state from the districts of north Bengal and Assam.

The KLO was formed to address problems of the Koch Rajbongshi people such as large-scale unemployment, land alienation, perceived neglect of Kamtapuri language, identity, and grievances of economic deprivation.

However, the government banned the organization in 2014. Last month, a day before Republic Day, Jeevan Singha, the self-styled chief of KLO came up with a video statement on the issue of socio-economic development of the Rajbanshi community, reported The Telegraph.

He spoke about how unlike other states, the Koch-Rajbanshis region has been deprived of development for years. According to Singha, Cooch Behar was supposed to be a “C” category state or a Union territory, in accordance with the Merger Treaty of 1949, but got reduced to a district of Bengal.

In December last year, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that the KLO leadership is interested in peace talks and that his government would reciprocate it.