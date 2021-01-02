West Bengal reports 863 new COVID-19 cases, 28 fresh fatalities

Image: AP

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally mounted to 5,54,079 on Saturday as 863 more people tested positive for the infection, while 28 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 9,766, a health bulletin said.

As many as 1,443 more people have been cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state to 96.25 per cent, it said.

North 24 Parganas district reported the highest number of new cases at 220, followed by Kolkata (211), the bulletin said.

North 24 Parganas district reported the highest number of fresh fatalities at 10, followed by Kolkata (eight) and South 24 Parganas and Howrah (two each), it said.

Twenty-four fatalities were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, the bulletin said.

The state now has 11,008 active cases, while 5,33,305 people have been cured of the disease, it said.

West Bengal has so far tested 71.77 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 28,275 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.