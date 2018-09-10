App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2018 08:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

West Bengal ready to supply 1000 MW more to Bangladesh, says Mamata Banerjee

She attended a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

West Bengal government Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the state is ready to supply another 1000 MW of electricity to Bangladesh in addition to the current supply of 500 MW to the neighbouring country.

She attended a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina.

"We are already supplying 500 MW of electricity to Bangladesh through Sagardighi (thermal power project). We are also ready to supply another 1000 MW if they (Bangladesh) want. And for the supply, they need the Centre's nod," Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and external ministers of the two countries were also present in the conference, she said.

Railway projects of Tripura also came up during the meeting, Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, said.

She said there were advanced exchange of Durga Puja greetings between herself and Hasina. This year Durga Puja would be celebrated in the middle of October.
First Published on Sep 10, 2018 08:04 pm

tags #Bangladesh #India #Mamata Banerjee #west bengal

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.