West Bengal ready to supply 1000 MW more to Bangladesh, says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal government Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the state is ready to supply another 1000 MW of electricity to Bangladesh in addition to the current supply of 500 MW to the neighbouring country.

She attended a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina.

"We are already supplying 500 MW of electricity to Bangladesh through Sagardighi (thermal power project). We are also ready to supply another 1000 MW if they (Bangladesh) want. And for the supply, they need the Centre's nod," Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and external ministers of the two countries were also present in the conference, she said.

Railway projects of Tripura also came up during the meeting, Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, said.

She said there were advanced exchange of Durga Puja greetings between herself and Hasina. This year Durga Puja would be celebrated in the middle of October.