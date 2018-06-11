App
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2018 06:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

West Bengal rail projects to be taken up when land is available: Piyush Goyal

Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani had said in March that at least 50-km length of additional Metro railway service will be added to the existing facility in the city by June 2021.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal today said projects in West Bengal will be taken up as soon as the state government provides land.

Several railway ventures in the state, including those related to Metro connectivity, are at different stages of development, with some facing delay due to unavailability of land.

"All projects will be taken up when land is made available," Goyal said during a video conference with journalists from different parts of the country.

However, encroachment of acquired land, litigations and other land acquisition issues have delayed work in several Metro projects, including those on Joka-BBD Bag route.

Goyal also said that the Railways is "actively considering" a coach manufacturing facility in Assam.

"The ministry has received a proposal for setting up a coach manufacturing and maintenance facility from Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Minister of State for Railway Rajen Gohain," he added.
First Published on Jun 11, 2018 06:55 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways #Piyush Goyal

