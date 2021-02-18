MARKET NEWS

West Bengal power minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay tests positive for COVID-19

Several Bengal ministers have contracted the virus in the last six months and subsequently recovered.

PTI
February 18, 2021 / 01:51 PM IST
Representative Image (Source: Reuters)

Representative Image (Source: Reuters)

West Bengal Power Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, following which he was advised home isolation, a health department official said.

The septuagenarian had been keeping unwell for sometime, he said.

TAGS: #Current Affairs #Health #India #Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay #west bengal
first published: Feb 18, 2021 01:51 pm

