Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 06:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

West Bengal plans 50,000-tonne onion cold storage facility

PTI @moneycontrolcom

West Bengal has drawn up plans to set up a 50,000-tonne humidity-controlled cold storage facility for onions in Murshidabad district, a senior official said.

The cold storage is likely to be operational from 2021, he told PTI.

"It will be the first specialised cold storage for onions in the country of such a scale. The facility will have an optimum capacity of 50,000 tonne," West Bengal Agri Advisor to the chief minister, Pardip Kumar Mazumdar, said.

"This facility will help avert a sudden spike in prices. Unlike potato, onions require humidity control at 55 per cent for longer preservation," he said.

The project will be executed by a private sector company.

"The land is ready, technology is from Italy and financial closure will be achieved shortly to facilitate actual contruction," Mazumdar said.

First Published on Jan 23, 2020 06:05 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #onion #west bengal

