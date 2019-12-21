App
Last Updated : Dec 21, 2019 10:54 AM IST | Source: PTI

West Bengal peaceful, no violence reported over Citizenship Amendment Act

The state had witnessed violence and arson from December 13 to 17 during protests against the new citizenship law.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The situation in West Bengal was peaceful with no incident of violence over the amended Citizenship Act reported so far on December 21, police said.

According to sources, the police have stepped up vigil and beefed up security arrangements in various parts of the state in order to avoid any untoward incident.

The state had witnessed violence and arson from December 13 to 17 during protests against the new citizenship law.

Senior IPS officers of Kolkata police on December 20 met community leaders and urged them to maintain peace.

related news

The West Bengal BJP is scheduled to conduct rallies and marches in the city and various parts of the state in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

The students' wing of CPI(M)- SFI- will conduct a march to BJP office against the new citizenship law.

More than 600 people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in arson and violence in the state.

First Published on Dec 21, 2019 10:50 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

