West Bengal moves Supreme Court, wants current COVID-19 vaccination policy disbanded, calls for uniform pricing

The West Bengal government on May 7 moved a plea before the Supreme Court, seeking replacement of the current COVID-19 vaccination strategy with a new policy that ensures uniform distribution and pricing.

The state government has insisted in its plea that the differential pricing mechanism must be removed. It also called for a fair strategy to distribute vaccines among the states, rather than compelling them to compete with each other for the procurement of doses.

"The Government of India must take urgent steps on a war footing basis to ensure that COVID-19 vaccines are made available to the states for free decentralized distribution to the masses without any further delay," Bar and Bench quoted the Bengal government as stating in its plea.

The plea, while pointing out that herd immunity could be achieved only if 70 percent of the adult population is vaccinated, said the Centre must expedite the process of procuring vaccine from all the recognised domestic and global manufacturers.

"Disband the 'Liberalised and Accelerated Phase 3 Strategy of COVID-19 Vaccination' policy and adopt and implement a uniform policy of procuring 100 percent doses of COVID-19 from 16 vaccine manufacturers which can be equitably distributed to the States and Union Territories for free de-centralized distribution," the plea reportedly said.

The phase 3 vaccination drive was rolled out on May 1, with all citizens aged 18 and above turning eligible for the anti-COVID shots.

A number of state governments, however, have protested against the differential pricing mechanism. While the Centre continues to procure the Covishield and Covaxin doses at Rs 150 each, the states are charged Rs 300 and Rs 400 per dose, respectively.

The Bengal government told the top court that it had, on April 29, placed formal orders for 1 crore doses each of Covishield and Covaxin before the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech, the respective manufacturers of the two vaccines.

The order, however, has not been delivered as both the suppliers have insisted on receiving the payments first, Bar and Bench reported the plea as claiming.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who took over as the CM for a third consecutive term on May 5, had announced after her recent poll victory that she would hold a protest if the Centre does not provide free vaccines to the citizens.