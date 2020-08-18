172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|west-bengal-launches-system-to-deal-with-admissions-at-covid-hospitals-5720761.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2020 11:21 AM IST | Source: PTI

West Bengal launches system to deal with admissions at COVID hospitals

West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said the system has been started with three COVID hospitals in Kolkata

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

The West Bengal government on August 17 launched a COVID Patient Management System to deal with admission and treatment-related issues at the hospitals.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said the system has been started with three COVID hospitals in Kolkata, and in another week 84 hospitals in the state will be brought under its purview.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

Close

The system will help people get an update about the facilities available in a particular hospital, facilitate admissions, and ensure that a patient does not have to move around for bed in case of an emergency, he said.

related news

"Our COVID-19 healthcare system is good and this new mechanism is unique. It is one of the biggest steps of the government," Sinha said.

This will also help ensure transparency, he added.

Further, Sinha said that the state has made provisions to provide oxygen support at all the beds in the COVID hospitals.

Oxygen support will be available in all the 11,775 beds now, he said.

 

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.
First Published on Aug 18, 2020 09:20 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Health #west bengal

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.