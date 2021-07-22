West Bengal Higher Secondary Class 12 Result 2021 to be out at 4 pm today

More than 8.5 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 examinations in West Bengal this year. (Representative Image)

The West Bengal board will declare and publish results for its Class 12 (Uchha Madhyamik) examinations at 4 pm on July 22, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary (WBCHC) said.

The statement made on July 13, added that results would be available at 3 pm at its office and at 4 pm online, through SMS and mobile apps.

Notably, the WBCHC did not conduct Class 12 exams this year due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and instead worked out an evaluation method based on marks obtained by an examinee in the Madhyamik (Class 10 board exam) and class 11 annual test.

A candidate’s highest marks secured in four out of the seven subjects in the 2019 Madhyamik examination and Class 11 annual test will be given weightage, plus project and practical marks from Class 12 will be taken into account, WBCHC President Mahua Das said while explaining the evaluation method.

The WBCHC asked heads of all higher secondary institutions or their authorised representatives to collect marksheets from the respective distribution camps for this purpose.

More than 8.5 lakh students were slated to appear for the Class 12 examinations in West Bengal this year.

However, state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on June 7 announced that Class 10 and 12 board examinations are cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was taken after feedback from an expert panel, constituted by the state to explore the possibility of conducting the board examinations amid the pandemic. The committee spoke to parents, teachers, students and other stakeholders for its report.

Here’s where you can check your marks:

- From 3 pm today at the WBCHC office.

- From 4 pm on the following websites: http://wbresults.nic.in, www.exametc.com, www.westbengal.shiksha, www.results.shiksha

- For SMS service, pre-register on www.exametc.com with a mobile number.