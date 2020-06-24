West Bengal Health dept warns private & govt hospitals of strict action if patients denied admission

The West Bengal Health department has warned both private and state-run hospitals that strict action will be taken if patients were denied admission for treatment in the medical facilities.

The state Health department has also cautioned private hospitals of suspending licences as well as initiating necessary penal steps if patients were denied admission for treatment.

"There have been instances of denial of admission and services by the private hospitals and patients suffer due to this lackadaisical attitude of these hospitals. Such denial is an offence under the West Bengal Clinical Establishments (Registration, Regulation and Transparency) Act, 2017 and the West Bengal Clinical Establishment Rules, 2017.

"If any report of denial of admission or services is received against such private hospital, necessary penal steps including suspension of licence will be initiated against the aforesaid hospital," the order issued by the Health department said.

In another order, the department has said that necessary disciplinary action would be taken against the concerned officer of a government hospital if any incident of denials of admissions was reported

"...if any report of denial of admission/services is received against any government hospital, necessary disciplinary action shall be taken against the concerned officer as per the applicable service rules", the order stated.

The state government has brought in force the West Bengal Epidemic disease, COVID-19 Regulations, 2020 since March 16 after COVID-19 was declared as a global pandemic.

