App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 06:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

West Bengal govt to use ISRO's remote-sensing tech to assess crop damage

"This will help us in fast verification of the damage and, in turn, ensure timely submission of data to Agriculture Insurance Company of India Limited," state Agricultural Minister Ashis Banerjee told PTI.

PTI

With a view to speed up the process of insurance claim settlement for farmers, the West Bengal government has decided to use ISRO's data-collection technology to verify and assess the quantum of destruction caused to crops due to severe weather.

According to the state agricultural department, officials are in talks with the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for employing its remote sensing satellite data-acquisition technology to gauge the damage caused to the crops, if any, during the Kharif season.

"This will help us in fast verification of the damage and, in turn, ensure timely submission of data to Agriculture Insurance Company of India Limited," state Agricultural Minister Ashis Banerjee told PTI.

Close

Earlier, agricultural officials had to undertake field visits to assess the damage, after studying the crop's health factors, which was time-consuming, resulting in delay in preparing the report, and farmers had to wait for several months to get compensation," the minister said.

related news

The technology-based system of NRSC will ensure faster and more accurate data collection. This is the first and the most vital step in preparing the damage assessment report, which is later submitted to the Agriculture Insurance Company of India Limited, he said.

"We have already received the approval of the insurance company. A few days ago, a meeting was held between the insurance company and our department. We have asked our district officials to speed up the process as the Kharif season has already begun," he said.

The state government had introduced the 'Bangla Shasya Bima Scheme' in 2019, under which 46 lakh farmers of the state have benefited. The government has spent Rs 450 crore for the smooth running of the scheme.

According to state agricultural department, more than 21 lakh hectares of cultivable land has already been included under the insurance scheme, covering crops such as aman paddy, aus paddy, jute and maize.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in on June 30 at 11am to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 26, 2020 06:42 pm

tags #agriculture #Ashis Banerjee #Business #crops #India #ISRO #National Remote Sensing Centre #Technology #west bengal

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Kerala doctor develops herbal mask to contain spread of COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | Kerala doctor develops herbal mask to contain spread of COVID-19

Economists of India, Bangladesh stress on reopening of border haats

Economists of India, Bangladesh stress on reopening of border haats

Coronavirus pandemic | In West Bengal, COVID-19 test price fixed at Rs 2,250, treatment cost capped in private hospitals

Coronavirus pandemic | In West Bengal, COVID-19 test price fixed at Rs 2,250, treatment cost capped in private hospitals

most popular

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.