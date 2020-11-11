West Bengal govt scraps final exams for Class 10, 12 students in 2021



#BREAKING: The state Education Department has decided that students currently studying in classes 10th and 12th will not have their final examinations (2021). They'll be allowed to just pass: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

— Economic Times (@EconomicTimes) November 11, 2020

The West Bengal Education Department announced on November 11 that students of Classes 10th and 12th will not have to write their final examinations in 2021, reported the Economic Times. As per the directions of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, they will just be allowed to pass, i.e., be promoted.

The decision has been taken on account of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the health risks it poses.

Commenting on the re-opening of schools in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee said a decision on this is will not be taken before mid -November.

The Union Ministry of Education has allowed the gradual reopening of schools and other educational institutions across India under its latest unlock guidelines, but the Bengal government is yet to clarify its stance on the issue of resuming physical classes amid the pandemic.

The Bengal Chief Minister had already announced earlier that a decision on reopening schools would only be taken after Kali Puja, that is, after November 15. The decision would depend on the COVID-19 situation in Bengal at the time.

West Bengal has a total coronavirus tally of 4,13,112, with 33,444 active cases, and 7,403 deaths.