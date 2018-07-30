West Bengal govt sanctioning money to improve court infrastructure: HC CJ

The Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court, Justice Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya said the West Bengal government was now prompt in sanctioning money to improve the infrastructure of the courts in the state.

The state government is now sanctioning money for setting up of new courts and improving the infrastructure of the old courts, Bhattacharya said after laying the foundation stone of an Adalat Bhawan at Durgapur in West Bardhaman district.

Many new courts have come up in the state as the West Bengal government was sanctioning money for setting up of the new courts, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, West Bengal Law Minister Moloy Ghatak said the Adalat Bhawan at Durgapur would be built at a cost of Rs 27 crore.