West Bengal govt over-reported serving of midday meals, MoE panel finds

PTI
Apr 11, 2023 / 10:09 PM IST

"...There is an over-reporting of over 16 crore meals which is a serious issue. The corresponding material cost works out to be Rs 100 crore," the report said.

Serving of around 16 crore midday meals worth over Rs 100 crore were over-reported by the local administration in West Bengal from April to September last year, a panel appointed by the Ministry of Education has found.

The Ministry of Education (MoE) had in January constituted the 'joint review mission' (JRM) to review the implementation of the centrally sponsored scheme PM POSHAN in West Bengal following complaints of irregularities.

The panel noted "serious discrepancies in the information submitted regarding the number of meals served at various levels".

"According to the first and second Quarterly Progress Reports (QPRs) submitted to the Government of India by the state government, about 140.25 crore meals had been served under PM Poshan scheme from April to September 2022. However, as per the QPRs submitted by the districts to the state, the number of meals served was about 124.22 crore.